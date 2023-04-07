

The Canadian Press





The union representing contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University says it's reached tentative agreements with the school, putting an end to an 11-day strike.

CUPE Local 4600 says both bargaining units had reached a deal as of Thursday evening.

It says the agreements still have to be ratified by the members.

Roughly 3,000 workers at the Ottawa university were off the job during the strike, which began last Monday.

The union says its members teach about 30 per cent of the university's courses.

The school says it reached a deal with the bargaining unit for contract instructors on Wednesday, and for teaching assistants on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.