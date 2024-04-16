Some flights may be departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport with “less or no food” after workers who prepare meals for in-flight service walked off the job on Tuesday, the union representing employees says.

Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents more than 800 workers with airline catering company Gate Gourmet, said employees began striking at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday after members rejected the final offer from the company.

“Our members accepted a wage freeze during the pandemic to help this company survive. Now their managers brag about how profitable their operations have become at Pearson, while proposing wage increases as low as 89 cents an hour,” Martin Cerqua, lead union negotiator and president of Local Union 647, said in a written statement.

Workers were seen on the picket line outside of Gate Gourmet on Britannia Road East in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

In a statement released Monday, the union said the labour dispute will be “highly disruptive,” noting that Air Canada will be “most affected by the strike.”

Air Canada told CP24 Monday that it has developed contingency plans, but did not elaborate further.

The union said other airlines impacted by a strike include United Airlines, Delta Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Air India, Aero Mexico, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Jetlines, and WestJet.

Last week, WestJet said it had also taken steps to mitigate a potential strike.

“…our Catering Team has proactively prepared contingency plans to mitigate impact to WestJet's operations in Toronto, to ensure we can continue providing food and beverage for our guests onboard our aircraft,” a spokesperson told CP24.

In a statement sent out Monday, Gate Gourmet said operations across Canada and globally “remain unaffected.”

“Gate Gourmet Canada encourages our valued employees to vote in favour of the final offer (presented to them at the Union’s request) which we believe addresses their expressed desires regarding wages, benefits, and working conditions at the unit — including a 12% pay raise over three years,” the statement read.

“At our operation in Toronto, we have established contingency plans with our airline customers to minimize any impact on them and their passengers.”