Stormy weather and strong winds have caused a system outage at Toronto’s University Health Network, creating appointment and service delays at several hospitals in the city.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that the weather caused the outage and is impacting the entire region.

“I've been assured that they are working actively on it,” Jones said Wednesday morning. “I have all the confidence in the world that it will be resolved quickly.”

In a message posted to social media Wednesday, University Health Network (UHN) said the “unexpected” outage is impacting service at Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

“The outage is impacting the UHN website, patient portal and patient record systems,” the hospital network stated on social media.

“Some patient appointments and procedures are delayed … A limited number of procedures have been cancelled and will be re-booked by clinic staff.”

UPDATE:



UHN continues to experience an ongoing Code Grey network outage across sites. The outage is impacting the UHN website, patient portal + patient record systems.



UHN's IT staff have identified the source of the problem and are working to restore systems safely. (1/3) — University Health Network (@UHN) April 3, 2024

As of 10:30 a.m., UHN’s website was not operational.

A spokesperson for UHN was unable to provide an estimated time for when systems will be restored but said they are working to resolve the issue.