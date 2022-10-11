Strong winds are expected to hit Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, warning that wind gusts of 70 to 90 km per hour are expected Wednesday afternoon, with even stronger gusts possible in showers or thunderstorms.

Rain is forecasted for late Wednesday afternoon, however the high winds are expected to die down overnight.

Environment Canada says that strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon and that the winds will ease in the evening or overnight as the front passes through.

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events,” the statement on the agency’s website says. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”