

Chris Fox, Chris Herhalt and Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A thunderstorm packing heavy winds, hail and sustained rains felled trees across the GTA on Friday afternoon, leading to the death of at least one person and causing widespread damage to homes and neighbourhoods.

The turbulent weather conditions are also to blame for a full ground stop at Pearson Airport.

For two hours, all incoming and outgoing flights were halted by the traffic control measure, which slows or stops the flow of air traffic to an airport. The order was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. but many travellers are likely to see delays as strong winds continue to be a factor.

Meanwhile, power outages caused by the winds are affecting thousands of residents in Toronto, particularly in Etobicoke and North York.

Toronto Hydro says the fast-moving storm caused “forestry damage” which downed wires at around 4:30 p.m. They say approximately 30,000 customers are affected.

"We know that the number is in the thousands. We're seeing things coming in very fast and furious," Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24 via phone. "(The number) is very high… It's a widespread outage right now."

Though crews have been dispatched to problem areas, Gass said restoration is being hampered by the high winds.

"We're doing our best to get out to these scenes and start working on the restoration," she said. "Our crews, they can't go up in the bucket trucks in some situations."

Gass said Toronto Hydro’s phone lines are very busy and suggested customers report outages on Twitter.

Hydro One says about 180,000 of its customers are without power, stretching from southwestern Ontario into eastern Ontario.

“Crews are out and working to restore power,” spokesperson Nancy Clark said. “Right now (the number is) the highest we’ve seen it from the storm… That number could increase throughout the evening.”

Toronto Fire fielding hundreds of weather-related calls

The damage left in the aftermath of the short-lived storm has Toronto Fire Services "running on maximum."

As of 7 p.m., Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says crews were actively responding to 196 calls directly related to the weather. Of those, 79 incidents were being attended to and the remaining 117 are "in a queue" waiting for an available respondent.

"Our crews are taxed. We certainly want everyone to be very, very careful and very vigilant," Pegg told CP24 via phone. "The winds are extremely strong, there's a lot of debris flying around, a lot of wires down. If you encounter wires, you need to stay no less than 10 metres away from them."

Pegg said the amount of weather-related calls coming in is “extreme.”

He said the dispatch centre is having to prioritize calls based on the severity of the incidents.

"We're managing this in a way we always do... There will not be a delay in response to emergencies, we will obviously prioritize those," he said. "Understand that there may be abnormal delays to lower priority incidents. If there's any doubt, please make the 9-1-1 call."

Extreme winds affecting roadways, transit lines

The dangerously high winds, some of up to 90 kilometres per hour, have also prompted Ontario Provincial Police to temporarily close access to the Burlington Skyway.

Initially, officers were on the skyway enacting traffic calming measures to ensure motorists drove to conditions. They later decided to close the area altogether.

The highway was reopened just after 8 p.m.

Downed wires has forced the closure of a Highway 427 ramp to Eringate Drive. OPP say the ramp will remain closed for the remainder of the day while they await Toronto Hydro crews.

“At this point in the GTA we don’t have any major closures,” OPP Const. Prash Niranjan said via phone. “Apart from that, we’re just seeing regular volume on the highways.”

The winds have also prompted the TTC to order all subway trains to slow to 30 km/h in all above ground portions of track. Fallen trees and a fence also created delays on both Line 1 and 2 during the evening rush.

GO Transit riders can expect delays of up to 60 minutes across the network as a result of the weather conditions, according to spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Aikins said service has been impacted by fallen trees, broken crossings, doors blown open on trains and power outages.

The UP Express has been suspended until the wind subsides.

"There's nothing that's not impacted," she said. "Nothing is cancelled at this point in respect to GO trains. They've had to stop because trees are in front of them -- there's various trains impacted -- but we're moving the trees out of the way and have been inspecting the trains along the way."

Aikins said extra staff has been called in to help with crowding at busy stations, such as Union.

"Everyone is working as hard and as quickly as they can," she said. "Wait it out unless you have to do some essential travelling."

Areas across the GTA deal with aftermath

In Milton, Halton Regional Police say a tree service worker died and another was critically injured after a tree they were working on collapsed.

In Etobicoke, paramedics said a man in his 50s was struck by a falling tree in the Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue area of Etobicoke. He was taken to local hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.

In Toronto’s Bloorcourt village, a large sign fell off the front façade of a business in the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area, but no one was injured.

In Mississauga, wind knocked a tree onto the front of a school bus in the Sayers and Clarkson roads area at about 3:27 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said 27 kids, aged seven to ten, were on board at the time of the incident.

No children were injured.

A girl who was walking home from school at the time the tree fell described to CP24 what she saw.

“I was just turning the corner and I saw this school bus and I heard some kids shouting,” the girl said.

“I’m wondering why they’re yelling my name – and there’s this giant tree branch and it’s narrowly missed the bus. It’s really scary because a lot of my friends were on that bus.”

The children on the bus were transferred onto another bus and made it home safely.

Weather expected to calm by the evening

Environment Canada says that a low pressure system has arrived in the region, bringing sustained southwest winds of 70 to 80 km/h.

The weather agency says that a few wind gusts approaching 110 km/h are also possible.

The warning covers all of the GTA and Hamilton, Barrie and the Kawarthas. It is expected the warnings will continue well into the evening.

Toronto police said that construction cranes were being left in a neutral "unlocked" position, allowing them to spin in circles as a way to deal with increased winds.

Environment Canada says that winds will “diminish quickly” later tonight as a high pressure ridge moves in. The warnings were ended for Toronto and most of York Region at about 4:45 p.m. Most thunderstorm warnings were ended in the region by 5 p.m.