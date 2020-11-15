Powerful winds wreaked havoc across the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday, toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands of people.

Toronto and surrounding regions were under a wind warning as a cold front passed through the region.

In its advisory, Environment Canada said to expect the system to bring damaging winds with gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Toronto Hydro reported scattered outages across the city as a result of winds downing power lines.

In a statement, Toronto Hydro said they are responding quickly and safely as possible. However, they have not provided a restoration time.

As of 8:30 p.m., there are 3,300 customers who remain without power.

Power was also knocked out in some area of Peel, York, Halton and Durham regions.

Hydro One, which serves residents outside of the GTA, said more than 217,000 customers are without electricity as of 5:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews responded to numerous calls for elevator rescues and downed hydro wires Sunday afternoon.

"That's normal for us when we see wind speeds and certainly gusts like we're seeing now," Pegg said.

"Anytime the wind gets up this higher, gust this high, we deal with a lot of a lot of different incidents."

While it had been a busy and draining day, Pegg said fire crews will continue to work throughout the night.

"Our crews are forever moving around the city in a dynamic deployment model in response to where that incident volume is," he said.

"Our system is robust, and it's nimble, and it's responsive."

Some CP24 viewers sent images of the damage caused by the storm. Gusty winds blew off roofs, backyard fences, a trampoline, and a gazebo.

Fierce winds also caused some fibreglass insulation boards to fly off a building under construction in downtown Toronto.

Police said no injuries were reported, and no properties were damaged.

Here’s our view just before a giant piece landed on our balcony – right where our two-year-old was playing a few hours earlier. pic.twitter.com/KnijdJWrDs — Will “Film Noir Name” Perkins (@WilliamHPerkins) November 16, 2020

The weather system also caused headaches for many motorists. Police services in the GTA reported toppled trees and debris blocking down roads.

In Caledon, a tractor-trailer loaded with gingerbread houses was no match with the powerful winds as it was knocked over on Highway 10.

Provincial police said the driver sustained minor injuries. The highway was briefly shut down.

A tractor trailer loaded with gingerbread houses ���� was blown over by a wind gust on #Hwy10 in @YourCaledon earlier today. The driver sustained minor injuries. #Hwy10 was briefly closed, but has since re-opened. #DriveSafe #CaledonOPP ^in. pic.twitter.com/eMzlbRIl1I — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 16, 2020

In Mississauga, winds blew an HVAC unit off the roof of a warehouse, Peel police said.

High winds also dislodged a traffic light at the intersection of Derry Road East and Tomken Road.

Construction materials like sheets of drywall and cones were hurled onto the road by strong winds, causing traffic delays.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday afternoon, Const. Akhil Mooken said they responded to many weather-related calls across Peel Region.

"Chaos is the word I would use to describe what's happening on the roads right now with the wind damage."

In some intersections where traffic lights were out, police urged drivers to treat them as an all-way stop.

"The weather is certainly creating a bit of problem for motorists for pedestrians out there," Mooken said.

"So, if you don't have to travel, whether in a car or on foot, we do encourage you to stay home."

Environment Canada said the winds are expected to ease Sunday night, and conditions will improve by Monday morning.

It will be mainly cloudy on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. The high will be 5 C.