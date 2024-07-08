A pair of $100,000 rewards are now being offered in connection with the deaths of two young women who were struck and killed by stray bullets during separate shootings outside Mississauga nightclubs.

Investigators have yet to identify suspects in the unsolved murders of 24-year-old Jackline Gore, who was struck by an errant bullet in the parking lot of a Mississauga bar in 2019, and 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, another innocent bystander who was fatally shot in front of one of the city's nightclub last New Year’s Eve.

Police previously said Gore, a resident of London, Ont., was out celebrating a birthday at Fume Bar and Lounge on Torbram Road in the early morning hours of July 8 when she was shot. According to police, Gore was standing outside in the parking lot talking to friends when a vehicle pulled into the lot and a hooded gunman got out. The suspect, police said, approached a group of men standing by the doors of the bar and started shooting at one of the men.

The intended target of the shooting then fled through the parking lot as the suspect continued to pursue him “firing continuously,” Insp. Todd Custance told reporters on Monday.

“Tragically, Jackline Gore was struck by one of the bullets and fatally wounded,” Custance said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in that case.

Richards was struck by a bullet and killed on the morning on Dec. 31, 2023, while standing with her sister and boyfriend in front of Jungle Event Space on Eglinton Avenue East.

A suspect was seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured “crossover-style SUV." On Monday, police said the vehicle used in the homicide had been recovered and that investigators are now looking to speak to the driver and occupants.

Investigators said they have no reason to believe that Gore or Richards were the intended targets of either shooting. Police also said they have not found evidence linking the two shootings, saying only that the circumstances are similar.

“These are two young women that were struck down in the prime of their lives,” Custance said, calling the homicides “senseless gun violence.”

While this is the first reward offered in the death of Richards, police previously offered $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Gore’s death. The decision to up the reward to $100,000 was made to encourage tipsters to come forward.

“We really hope to motivate something to come forward that has key evidence that we can use to bring closure to the families,” Custance said.