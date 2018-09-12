

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A high school student has been airlifted to a trauma centre and 13 others have been taken to a local hospital as a precaution after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Innisfil on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of 4th line and Sideroad 5 at around 8:10 a.m., South Simcoe Police said. Images from the scene showed the school bus on its side in the intersection.

One student was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said that student’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The rest of the students were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

The area was foggy at the time of the crash, but police said it was too early to determine if that was a contributing factor.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.