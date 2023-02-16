A student was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood over the lunch hour.

Police tell CP24 that investigators believe the shooting took place outside Weston Collegiate Institute just after 12 p.m.

The Toronto District School Board has confirmed the victim is a student at the school, though it is not clear what grade they are in.

“One student has been injured and their parent has been notified,” the board said in a message posted to Twitter. “Lockdown will be lifted shortly and students will be relocated to nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and CR Marchant Middle School.”

Aerial footage from the scene shows police tape restricting access to a parking lot at the rear of the school. Dozens of emergency vehicles can also be seen parked along the street that abuts the front of the school.

Police say that a suspect is believed to have fled the scene following the shooting.

So far no suspect description has been provided.

The victim was located at the school with a gun shot wound, police say. They were then taken to hospital via emergency run.

CP24 spoke with several parents outside the school who expressed shock at what transpired.

One said that her Grade 10 daughter just happened to come home for lunch when she got a message from a friend inside the school, alerting her to the lockdown.

“I am scared, trembling, shook, like I can’t believe it,” the woman said. “All her friends are in there right now. If she didn’t come home for lunch she would be in there too.”

The shooting is just the latest violent incident to occur at a GTA school in recent months.

In October, two people were shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after students were dismissed for the day. One of them, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was later pronounced dead.

A few weeks later a 17-year-old student at Birchmount Park Collegiate sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing inside that school.

The rash of violence prompted Mayor John Tory to convene a meeting with representatives from the TDSB as well as police and city staff to discuss how to respond.

More to come...