Student in hospital after stabbing inside high school in Mississauga
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 2:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:18PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a student has been stabbed inside a high school in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say one victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds that are considered not life threatening.
They say another youth is in custody and there is no threat to other students.
Clarkson Secondary School principal Mary Zammit says in a letter to parents there was an incident between two students around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
She says the school will be conducting its own investigation once the police probe is complete.
Zammit says the school will do everything it can to ensure "an incident like this does not happen again."