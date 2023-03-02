Student in serious condition after assault at Georgetown high school
Georgetown District High School is seen in this screengrab from Google Maps Street View. (Google Map)
Published Thursday, March 2, 2023 3:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2023 4:26PM EST
An assault at a high school in Georgetown has left a student seriously injured and prompted the school to be briefly placed under lockdown.
Halton police tweeted about the incident at Georgetown District High School just before 3:30 p.m.
Halton paramedics told CP24 that they transported a teenage patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Few details have been released about the assault. In a subsequent tweet, police said they had identified a suspect who had fled the school.
"(W)e are actively looking to locate him. We do believe this to be a targeted incident," police tweeted.
The lockdown at the high school was lifted almost an hour later.
Three nearby schools were also placed under hold and secure, which had been cancelled.