An assault at a high school in Georgetown has left a student seriously injured and prompted the school to be briefly placed under lockdown.

Halton police tweeted about the incident at Georgetown District High School just before 3:30 p.m.

Halton paramedics told CP24 that they transported a teenage patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Few details have been released about the assault. In a subsequent tweet, police said they had identified a suspect who had fled the school.

"(W)e are actively looking to locate him. We do believe this to be a targeted incident," police tweeted.

The lockdown at the high school was lifted almost an hour later.

Three nearby schools were also placed under hold and secure, which had been cancelled.