Students and staff have been allowed back into a Hamilton school after it was evacuated due to the smell of gas on Wednesday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) released a memo at 12 p.m. stating that the smell of gas had been detected at Guy B. Brown Elementary School, located near Dundas and Riley Streets.

The HWDSB said students were relocated to nearby Waterdown District High School.

The fire department responded to investigate the smell. A short time later, they determined there was no danger at the school, the HWDSB said.

Everyone has been allowed back into the institution.

There have been no reports of injuries or hospitalizations.