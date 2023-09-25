Stunning show of northern lights captured across Ontario last night
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, make a rare appearance over central Ontario north of Hwy 36 in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Published Monday, September 25, 2023 10:07AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the aurora borealis lit up the northern hemisphere Sunday night and Monday morning.
The celestial sightings took place after the U.S. National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night.
Sunday night wasn’t the first time Ontarians have had the chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. On Sept. 18, a geomagnetic solar storm brought the phenomenon to the province.
Over Port Elgin and Lake Huron, some viewers were able to capture particularly vibrant photos of the night sky.
One observer on the shores of Lake Superior said the light show was most vibrant after 10 p.m.
One social media user even caught a video of the lights, sharing it to X, formerly Twitter.
Typically, the aurora borealis can only be seen in far-northern latitudes, but on Sunday, sightings were reported in Ontario as far south as London.