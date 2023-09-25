Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the aurora borealis lit up the northern hemisphere Sunday night and Monday morning.

The celestial sightings took place after the U.S. National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night.

Sunday night wasn’t the first time Ontarians have had the chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. On Sept. 18, a geomagnetic solar storm brought the phenomenon to the province.

Over Port Elgin and Lake Huron, some viewers were able to capture particularly vibrant photos of the night sky.

Last night, the Northern Lights threw a dance party over Lake Huron and the Port Elgin Harbour in Ontario, Canada // Sept 25, 12:45am #northernlights #aurora #auroraborealis #onwx #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/1iiV7WUspd — Scott Rock (@scottrockphoto) September 25, 2023

One observer on the shores of Lake Superior said the light show was most vibrant after 10 p.m.

Just had one of the best nights of my life as I was gifted this UNBELIEVABLE aurora display which moved overhead for quite some time near Montreal River Harbour on Lake Superior! The show was most intense just after 10PM. Here's a few BOC shots for now...#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/0cORvpyqBS — David Piano (@ONwxchaser) September 25, 2023

One social media user even caught a video of the lights, sharing it to X, formerly Twitter.

Typically, the aurora borealis can only be seen in far-northern latitudes, but on Sunday, sightings were reported in Ontario as far south as London.