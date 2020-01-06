

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new independent report has found that subway riders travelling on Line 2 are exposed to more than twice the amount of fine particulate matter than they would be on Line 1.

The report, which was requested by Toronto’s board of health, found that the level of fine particulate matter across the subway system is “high enough to warrant mitigation” but it noted that “Line 2 needs to be a priority” given its higher level of air pollution.

The report said that the level of fine particulate matter, which can include aerosols, smoke, fumes, dust, ash, pollen and metals, is “elevated” in the subway system as a whole but particularly so on Line 2.

Those who commute on Line 2 at rush hour, in fact, face an average exposure to fine particulate matter that is 115 per cent higher than those who only use Line 1.

The report does note that riding the subway remains a “health-supportive way to travel,” especially when compared to driving. But it says that “a continuous improvement approach should be adopted” in order to keep pollution levels in check.

The report said that improved employee awareness and staff training around braking practices could be beneficial given that much of the fine particulate matter in the subway system is believed to be “associated with friction generated during braking.”

The report also says that the TTC could eventually consider “reviewing and upgrading ventilation and filtration on platforms and in tunnels and reviewing or upgrading on-train ventilation systems.”

Other potential mitigation measures outlined in the report include “implementing platform-edge doors, adjusting tunnel and track maintenance activities and procuring and using alternative materials for moving parts.”

The report also recommends the “further exploration” of the impact on air quality from the use of newer trains and an upgraded signal system on Line 1, given the difference in pollutant levels between the two lines.

“Overall, a number of opportunities exist to improve subway air quality in Toronto, with benefits for health,” the report notes.

Union has raised concerns about air quality

The report concedes that challenges around elevated levels of fine particulate matter in subway systems “are not unique to Toronto” and says that the TTC could benefit from looking to other cities for guidance, including Paris which it says is "piloting innovative technologies such as giant filters to purify the air.

For now, the report says that it is hard to know the exact risk of exposure to fine particulate matter as it is still an “emerging area of research.”

It should be noted that the union representing the TTC’s front-line workers has repeatedly raised concerns about subway air quality, going so far as to file a rare private prosecution against TTC leadership.

This report, however, only addresses the risk of exposure for passengers and not employees who are presumably spending more time underground.

In a statement issued following its release, Mayor John Tory said that he welcomed the result of the new study, which was the first comprehensive review of subway air quality since 1995.

“While the report released today concludes that taking the subway benefits the overall health of all Toronto residents, it notes that these benefits would be further enhanced by the implementation of short-term and long-term measures to improve subway air quality,” he said. “The TTC has been working to improve air quality in the subway system over the last 30 years by introducing new vehicles along with improving ventilation and filtration systems. I know TTC CEO Rick Leary and TTC Chair Jaye Robinson are seized with this issue and will work to continuously improve air quality in our subway system.”