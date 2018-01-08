

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A power outage that left thousands of customers without hydro in the city’s east end caused major disruptions on the TTC this morning.

The outage, which impacted customers in the area bounded by Eglinton Avenue East, Lake Shore Boulevard, Yonge Street, and Victoria Park Avenue, was first reported at around 5:45 a.m. and was caused by a loss of power supply from Hydro One.

At the height of the outage, 20,000 customers were without power. Power was restored to all customers shortly before 8:30 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the TTC was forced to shut down subway service between Broadview and Woodbine stations on Line 2 due to the outage, which left the agency’s Greenwood Yard in the dark.

“We had no power at Greenwood Yard, trapping about 30 to 35 trains. In other words we were not able to get them into service. We only had 10 on the line when we lost the yard,” Ross said.

At around 8 a.m., power was back on at the Greenwood Yard and at east-end TTC stations.

“It is going to take time. We have to build back up the air in the trains, which allows us to brake safely, to run service and we just can’t just throw all those trains out one after the other,” Ross said.

“This rush hour is still not looking very good because of the time it is going to take.”

Shuttle buses ran for several hours between Broadview and Woodbine stations on Monday morning and rocket trains on Line 1 supplemented service on the west end of Line 2.

During the disruption, customers had the option of using their fare to hop on GO Transit at Kennedy and Main stations as an alternative.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Boccega Rosa said they are currently investigating why the outage occurred this morning.

“We have re-routed power while we continue to investigate what caused the outage,” Rosa told CP24.

“We thank everyone for their patience.”