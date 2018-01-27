

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service was briefly suspended along a portion of Line 1 on Saturday as police responded to reports of suspicious packages at Sheppard West and Finch West stations.

Service was shut down between Pioneer Village and Wilson stations from about 11:45 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene during the closure.

Police say that there was no threat to public safety.