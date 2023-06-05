Subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Line 2 has been restored after an extended closure for emergency track work.

Early Monday morning, the TTC said mechanical issues were to blame for “major delays” between Warden and Kennedy stations and shuttle buses were ordered to supplement service.

The transit agency later confirmed that a full closure between Warden and Kennedy stations would begin at 10 a.m. to allow crews to carry out emergency track work.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but it allows us to get full service back later today,” a TTC tweet read.

The line was up and running again shortly after noon.