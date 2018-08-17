Subway service resumes after delay at St. George Station
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 11:32PM EDT
Subway service has returned to normal after police activity at St. George Station caused significant closures on Friday night.
Toronto police said they received a “potential threat,” which prompted an evacuation of the subway station at around 10 p.m.
The TTC said service was halted on Line 1 between Museum and St. Clair West stations and on Line 2 between Ossington and Broadview stations.
Full service resumed just at around 11:30 p.m.
An investigation into the incident continues.