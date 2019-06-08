

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service was suspended along a portion of Line 2 for several hours on Saturday as crews responded to a fire at St. George Station.

The closure was in place from just before 10 a.m. until around noon. It was impacting service between St. George and Ossington stations initially but the TTC later expanded it to cover St. George to Keele Station.

Police say that “thick smoke” was reported.

The extent of damage is not immediately clear.