

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Subway service on the TTC has fully resumed following some major delays on lines 1 and 2 during the morning rush.

Subway service was shut down for around an hour between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations on Line 1 because of a signal problem. That issue finally cleared at around 7:10 a.m.

On Line 2, subway service was fully suspended between St George and Woodbine stations for about half an hour due to a suspicious package at Broadview Station at around 6:30 a.m. Trains resumed service on Line 2 at around 7 a.m., but service was bypassing Broadview Station for most of the morning.

Broadview Station completely reopened to subways, streetcars and buses at around 11 a.m. after Toronto police determined that there was no threat.

Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that police were called to the station at around 6:30 a.m. after a suspicious incident.

“A package was located at the subway station,” Sidhu said.

The entire station was cleared and people and vehicles were barred from entering.

“The area will be closed off until the CBRNE can conduct their investigation and deem the area safe,” Sidhu said.

Police eventually said there was no threat to public safety.