

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Subway service has resumed in the city’s west end after being disrupted on Friday morning due to an act of vandalism, the TTC said.

Royal York Station shut down at 10 a.m. to accommodate a Toronto police investigation. The closure halted subway service between Kipling and Jane stations.

In a news release issued on Friday, the TTC said signal issues were identified at Royal York Station at around 5:30 a.m.

“The signals were damaged, deliberately we believe, in that area near Royal York Station,” TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 on Friday. “This is something we are taking very seriously of course and that’s why police are involved and that’s why we’ve shut down that portion of the line so that police and TTC can continue the investigation and make repairs once that investigation wraps up.”

Ross said subway service was able to operate safely prior to the closure.

“We did run service this morning and it was safe to do so,” Ross said. “We were aware of the incident but we wanted to get through this morning’s rush hour to make sure we could get people to where they needed to be.”

The closure lasted for approximately two hours reopening at around noon.

No further details surrounding the investigation have been released.