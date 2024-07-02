Subway service has now resumed on a stretch of Line 1 (Yonge-University Line) following reports of a fire.

Fire crews were called in just before 10:40 a.m. for a fire in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road.

Subway service was then shut down between St. Clair West and Wilson stations as crews responded to the fire and shuttle buses were brought in to replace regular service.

The TTC said shortly before 11:30 a.m. that service had resumed.