Subway service resumes on Line 1 after power problem
Published Friday, May 31, 2024 8:09AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2024 8:44AM EDT
Regular subway service has now resumed on a stretch of Line 1 following a disruption caused by a power shutdown during the busy morning rush, the TTC says.
Service was suspended for about an hour between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations because of the problem.
“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.
Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace regular service.
At around 8:20 a.m., the TTC said regular service had resumed.