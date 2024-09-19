Subway service resumes on Line 2 after 'oil-like substance' on tracks: TTC
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Thursday, September 19, 2024 7:23AM EDT
Subway service along a section of Line 2 has resumed this morning after an “oil-like substance” on the tracks, the TTC says.
Service was suspended between St. George and Broadview stations for an extended period of time during the morning rush hour on Thursday.
Subway service resumed at around 8 a.m.