There is currently no subway service on a stretch of Line 1 due to a power shutdown, the TTC says.

Service is currently suspended between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations because of the problem.

“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.

Shuttle buses have been dispatched to replace regular service.

There is no word on how long the problem will last.