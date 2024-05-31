Subway service shut down on part of Line 1 due to power problem
Published Friday, May 31, 2024 8:09AM EDT
There is currently no subway service on a stretch of Line 1 due to a power shutdown, the TTC says.
Service is currently suspended between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations because of the problem.
“We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.
Shuttle buses have been dispatched to replace regular service.
There is no word on how long the problem will last.