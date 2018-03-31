

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Subway service is suspended on Lines 1 and 2 after a suspicious package was found at Bloor-Yonge Station on Saturday afternoon, the TTC says.

Police say they were called to the southbound platform of Line 1 at Bloor-Yonge by TTC workers at about 3:48 p.m. for a report of a “case” possibly left by a male on the platform.

“That caused enough of a concern that we closed the station as a precaution,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

The TTC says service is suspended on Line 1 between Union and Eglinton Stations, and on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations.

The CBRNE team was sent to the platform after police observed the package and then decided to evacuate the platform.

An officer clad in a full bomb-resistant armour kit and helmet was seen walking into the station. Officers were also seen brining in hoses into the station.

Douglas-Cook said officers x-rayed the package to see what was inside.

“We’re just waiting to see, and the number one priority at this time is just everyone’s safety,” Douglas-Cook said.

Shuttle buses were dispatched.