

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service has been suspended along a nine-station stretch of Line 2 due to an injury at track level, the TTC says.

There has been no service between Broadview and Warden stations since about 10:10 a.m. and the TTC has not yet provided a timeline for when full service will resume.

During the closure, shuttle buses will be servicing the affected stations

The TTC also says that commuters can travel between Kennedy and Union stations on GO Transit using a TTC fare.

The suspension of service along part of Line 2 comes one day after a series of technical difficulties on Line 1 resulted in significant delays during the morning rush hour.