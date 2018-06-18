

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Subway service has been suspended along parts of Line 1 and Line 2 due to separate reports of injuries at track level.

At around 10:40 a.m., the TTC suspended service between St. Clair and Union stations on Line 1 due to an injury at College Station. Shuttle buses are currently running to replace regular service along that stretch.

Subway service was also suspended for about 45 minutes between St. George and Pape stations on Line 2 due to a separate incident. Service resumed on Line 2 at around 11:30 a.m., however trains are still bypassing Bloor-Yonge Station.

It is not immediately clear when full service will resume.