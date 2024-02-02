Subway service suspended along portion of Line 1: TTC
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Friday, February 2, 2024 4:37PM EST
There is currently no TTC subway service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge.
In a social media post, the transit agency said it is responding to an injury on the tracks at this time, prompting service to shut down.
Shuttle buses are running between the stations.
This is a developing story. More to come...