There is currently no subway service on parts of the TTC’s Line 2 due to a police investigation.

Shuttle buses are running between Jane and Kipling while service is stalled between Jane and Islington subway stations. The TTC says to board these buses at street level.

Toronto police said they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a train in the area of Bloor Street West and Old Mill Road, located near Old Mill Subway Station.

In a follow-up tweet, police said a man died but did not provide any further details.