

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Subway service has been suspended on a stretch of Line 1 after leaking water caused electrical problems at Eglinton Station.

There is currently no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence subway stations on Line 1, the TTC says.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said water leaking into Eglinton Station sent sparks flying and caused arcing on the electrified third rail at the station.

Toronto Fire is investigating the issue.

Shuttle buses are running to replace regular service while the closure is in effect.