

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service will be suspended along a three-station stretch of Line 1 for the next three days due to planned signal work.

There will be no service between Finch West and Wilson stations until Monday morning.

The TTC says that shuttle buses will run between the affected stations during the closure. The stations will also remain open for the payment of fares.

The closure is one of several planned for the next few weeks due to planned signal and track work.

Here is a list of other upcoming subway closures:

April 8 – Subway service between St. George and Broadview stations will not begin until noon due to track work

April 14 and 15 – There will be no service between Kipling and Jane stations due to track work

April 21 and 22 - There will be no service between St. Clair West and Union stations due to signal work