Subway service temporarily suspended along portion of Line 1: TTC
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Friday, February 2, 2024 4:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2024 5:37PM EST
For about an hour, there was TTC subway service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge.
In a social media post, the transit agency said it was responding to an injury on the tracks, prompting service to shut down.
As of 5:20 p.m., service resumed.