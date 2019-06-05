

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Subway service on a significant portion of Line 1 downtown is suspended after a subway train became trapped in the tunnel between Union and St. Andrew stations on Wednesday afternoon.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says the train was heading from Union to St. Andrew after 1 p.m. when it became stuck in the tunnel with a mechanical issue that may have also damaged the track beneath it.

Green said two trains in the area of St. Andrew and Union suffered damage to the “shoes” on the bottom of each car that make contact with the electrified third rail.

One of the trains lost all of its shoes entirely and became disabled, prompting an evacuation.

Firefighters got to the train and helped its passengers walk along the track for about 300 metres back to Union Station.

Green said there were 54 aboard the train who were evacuated.

No one was injured in the incident.

Approximately 50 shuttle buses are running between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations as a result. Extra buses are running on the King and Queen streetcar routes to supplement service.

Green says service will be down for several hours.

“We are hoping to get it cleared as quickly as possible not only because of the afternoon rush hour but also for the Raptors and Jurassic Park,” Green said.