

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a subway train on Line 2 was “vandalized with vile anti-Black racist graffiti in a clear hate crime,” a spokesperson for the TTC says.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that the train was immediately pulled from service on Friday after the graffiti was first discovered.

He said that while there were no surveillance cameras on the train, witnesses have come forward and provided a description of a suspect.

Police tell CP24 that they will be following up with a witness today and filing a formal report.

No other details have been released at this point.