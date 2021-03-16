Sudden death investigation underway after two bodies found in Moss Park apartment
Toronto police are seen on Shuter Street after two people were found dead in a nearby apartment on March 16, 2021. (John Musselman/CTV News Toronto)
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:59AM EDT
Two people have been found dead inside a Toronto apartment building, police say.
Authorities said they were called to 295 Shuter Street, located in the Parliament and Shuter streets area, on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers are in the early stages of their investigation and couldn't provide further information at this time.
Toronto paramedics confirmed that both people were pronounced dead at the scene.