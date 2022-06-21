Summer officially begins today in the northern hemisphere and it’s likely to be a scorcher.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern and northern Ontario ahead of what it says will be a “two-day heat event.”

The weather agency is forecasting a high of 30 C today but says it will feel closer to 35 with the humidex. Tomorrow, temperatures are set to rise to 31 C but could feel closer to 39 with the humidex. There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, which could provide some relief.

Cooler conditions will arrive on Thursday but will remain above seasonal for most of the week with daytime highs between 26 C and 28 C.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the summer months:

Summer forecast

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says that most models point towards a summer that will be “warmer than normal,” though perhaps not as hot as in 2020 and 2021.

Phillips says that the models also suggest a relatively dry summer, with minimal precipitation outside of the odd extreme weather event.

“I am sure there will be guys complaining about the heat and humidity and when that cold dry Canadian air comes down we will say isn’t it good to be alive,” he said.

Cooling centres

The city says that it has already activated its heat relief network, which includes more than 300 cool spaces which residents will be able to access from now until September. A full list of locations can be located here. The heat relief network was instituted in the fall of 2019 but was not used in either 2020 or 2021 due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the city operated temporary cooling centres.

Swimming pools and wading pools

The city has already opened 10 outdoor pools, which are operating on an evening and weekends schedule for now. The remaining 45 outdoor pools will open on June 25, also on a partial schedule. The city says that its full summer pool schedule will begin on June 30 following the last day of school. Wading pools are also set to open on June 30.

Unfortunately, the 50-metre Olympic-sized pool at the Donald D. Summerville Pools complex in Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood will be closed all summer due to the need for emergency repairs. A rush order has been placed for an emergency liner for the 25-metre pool. The city said it expects to open that pool, along with the smaller diving pool, at the end of July.

Water fountains

City staff are still working on opening up seasonal washrooms and turning on outdoor drinking fountains in some places. The process began in May but takes about a month to complete and is weather-dependent. Last week Mayor John Tory moved a motion at city council directing staff to ensure seasonal facilities are accessible to park users as soon as possible after the winter going forward.

"We must make a conscious effort to modernize operations and procedures in city parks and start opening parks and turning on services earlier and faster after the winter,” he said in a statement at the time.

Events

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most major events over the last two summers but many of them are set to return this year, starting with the Pride parade on Sunday. Here is a list of the 12 biggest events set for this summer.