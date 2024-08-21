A brisk northwest wind has pushed temperatures below average the last couple of days, but a return to summer weather is expected in the Toronto area this week.

While Wednesday afternoon may still see a few “fair weather clouds,” CP24’s Bill Coulter says sun is in the forecast for Toronto from Wednesday until Saturday, with highs above 23 C through the rest of the week.

“You may be needing the light extra layers to keep yourself comfortable during the morning hours for the next couple of days,” Coulter said. “But, abundant sunshine is a huge help to comfort, especially in the afternoon hours. Mid-summer type warmth returns for the end of the work week.”

Come the weekend, temperatures will remain high. On Saturday, a light wind is expected, along with a high of 27 C. On Sunday, it is expected to be muggy with a risk of a few isolated showers and a high of 28 C, feeling like 32.

Heading into next week, “Monday will give us variable skies, a light wind and very warm temperatures. The high will reach 29 C, feeling 33,” Coulter said. “Tuesday will offer a sun and cloud mix, and muggy conditions with a high again of 29 C, feeling 33.”

It’s been unusually cold and stormy in the Toronto area this past week. On Saturday, much of the southern part of the province saw record-breaking rainfall that caused massive flooding in some areas.

Toronto Pearson International Airport recorded 128.4 mm of rain on Saturday, making it the rainiest day on record for the airport. That most recent downpour also brought Pearson's summertime total up to 475.8 mm, breaking the standing record for the most rain over the course of a summer.