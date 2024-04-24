After a stretch of below seasonal temperatures this week, summer-like weather is set to arrive in Toronto late this weekend.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see a high of 22 C on Sunday, about eight degrees warmer than the average temperature for April 28. Although warm, Sunday’s daytime high likely won’t surpass the temperature record of 28 C set back in 1938.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said if the forecast is correct on Sunday, it will be the warmest weather recorded at Pearson Airport for all of 2024. So far, he said, the warmest day was on March 13 when the temperature hit 20.6 C.

Despite an abnormally mild winter, there have been very few balmy days this spring.

Toronto will see sunny skies and a seasonal high of 15 C on Friday.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said while “showers will impact your Saturday plans,” Sunday should be mostly dry.

Rain is the forecast early next week but the warmer temperatures are expected to stick around on Monday and Tuesday.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 23 C on Monday and 18 C on Tuesday.