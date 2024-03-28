Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.

The sunshine list names public sector employees who have a salary surpassing $100,000 for 2023.

The top earner on this year’s list was Ontario Power Generation President (OPG) and CEO Ken Hartwick, with a salary of more than $1.9 million.

In total, all five of the highest earners in Ontario’s public sector in 2023 were executives employed by OPG.

Some of the other top earners on the list include:

The Hospital for Sick Children President and CEO Ronald Cohn ($851,414)

University Health Network President and CEO Kevin Smith ($844,992)

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster ($838,097)

President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Pension Board Mark Fuller ($826,539)

Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson ($821,000)

This year a total of 300,570 employees made the list, up from 266,948 in 2022.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s salary stands at $208,974, according to the sunshine list. This is less than some of his staffers, including his chief of staff whose salary sits at just over $324,000.

