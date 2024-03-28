Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2024 2:11PM EDT
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The sunshine list names public sector employees who have a salary surpassing $100,000 for 2023.
The top earner on this year’s list was Ontario Power Generation President (OPG) and CEO Ken Hartwick, with a salary of more than $1.9 million.
In total, all five of the highest earners in Ontario’s public sector in 2023 were executives employed by OPG.
Some of the other top earners on the list include:
- The Hospital for Sick Children President and CEO Ronald Cohn ($851,414)
- University Health Network President and CEO Kevin Smith ($844,992)
- Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster ($838,097)
- President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Pension Board Mark Fuller ($826,539)
- Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson ($821,000)
This year a total of 300,570 employees made the list, up from 266,948 in 2022.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s salary stands at $208,974, according to the sunshine list. This is less than some of his staffers, including his chief of staff whose salary sits at just over $324,000.
To view the full list follow this link.
This is a developing story. More to come...