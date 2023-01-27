A Sunwing plane was forced to shut down one of its engines midflight after experiencing issues after take off from Toronto.

The Boeing 737, operating as WG732, was travelling to Montego Bay on Friday when it experienced low oil pressure shortly after takeoff around 12 p.m., the airline said in a statement.

As a result, the pilots were required to shut down one of the plane’s two engines and return to Toronto.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was south of Pittsburgh when it turned back. It landed safely at Toronto Pearson International Airport just before 1 p.m.

“The aircraft is currently being investigated by maintenance crews and a new aircraft is being prepared to transport all passengers to Montego Bay later this afternoon,” Sunwing told CTV News Toronto. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this unforeseen situation.”

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said in a statement the plane was met by fire and emergency services when it landed.

No injuries were reported.