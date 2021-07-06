There are still 34,000 open appointments at city-run vaccination clinics for this week and Mayor John Tory says that Toronto has now reached a point where “supply is not the problem” and that the challenge has become getting people to actually roll up their sleeves.

Appointments at the nine city-run vaccination clinics have been scarce from the get go, often filling up weeks in advance.

But a recent increase in supply allowed the city to add 375,000 appointments for the weeks of July 5, 12 and 19 and it is now actually having trouble filling some of those slots.

“The problem now is not supply or appointments. That is not the problem. We have had those addressed and now the challenge in front of us is to get people to the clinics to get vaccinated,” Tory said during a press conference at city hall on Tuesday morning. “As of this moment in time we have left this week 34,000 appointments and we would very much like for people to take advantage of that opportunity to get vaccinated. This is the single most important thing people can do to accelerate our move to stage three and beyond and to a return to normal life in the city.”

About 77.5 per cent of Toronto adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates, however, are not equal across the city and some communities in the city’s northwest corner which have shouldered a more significant burden throughout the pandemic continue to lag behind.

For example, in Leaside more than 62 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated but in Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown only 35.6 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

“We will be engaged in a very enthusiastic program of activities, particularly focused in the northwest corner of the city where there are under vaccinated populations that we need to help overcome barriers to get vaccinated and that's going to be happening through the latter part of this weekend especially into the weekend,” Tory said on Tuesday. “But there's a lot of people out there who don't have those barriers and who just haven't got around to it as it were and we would like very much for them to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The best defence that we are going to have against a resurgence of this virus that could cause us to go backwards in terms of reopening and in terms of returning to a normal life is the vaccinations.”

All Ontario residents above the age of 12 are now eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided that it has been at least 21 to 28 days since their first dose, depending on the vaccine they received.