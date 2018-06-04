

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Support for the Liberal Party is “mostly unchanged” after leader Kathleen Wynne conceded that she will not be premier after the June 7 election, according to a recent poll.

The Forum Research survey, which randomly sampled 2349 Ontario voters on June 2, found that among decided and leaning voters, 38 per cent said they would support the PC Party, 37 per cent said they would back the NDP, while 18 per cent said they would support the Liberals.

The poll also predicted that despite a tight race between the NDP and PC Party, the PCs would still win a majority with 69 seats. The poll suggested that the NDP would serve as official opposition with 49 seats and the Liberals would take just six seats.

The poll was conducted on the same day an emotional Wynne told the public that while her party will lose the upcoming election, voters should cast their ballot for local Liberal candidates to keep the NDP and PCs in check.

“We need Liberals at Queen's Park to stop a majority for either of the other governments,” Wynne said over the weekend.

Horwath would make best premier, poll says

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, according to the poll, is considered to be the best candidate to be premier, with 31 per cent support. Doug Ford was considered to be the best option for premier by 27 per cent of respondents, and 17 per cent said Kathleen Wynne would be the best person to lead the province.

“Kathleen Wynne's concession has not buoyed Liberal fortunes, with support for her party mostly unchanged following the announcement," Lorne Bozinoff, the president of Forum Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“Doug Ford remains poised for the premier's chair, with Andrea Horwath closing in. It’s probably safe to say each of the three leaders is eager for election day, though likely each for a different reason."

The poll is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent 19 times out of 20.