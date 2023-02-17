Support staff are on scene today at a Toronto high school where a student was shot and left with critical injuries yesterday.

Gunfire rang out in the parking lot outside of Weston Collegiate Institute, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, shortly after noon.

Toronto Police said a 15-year-old student had just left the building when he was approached by a group of males in a vehicle and shot. He ran back into the school where teachers helped him and called paramedics.

He was rushed to a trauma centre where he remained in critical condition Friday.

No suspect descriptions have been released so far. Police said Thursday that they are hoping that local surveillance footage or dashcam video may help in their investigation.

The shootings sent the school into a lockdown that lasted for about two hours.

In a letter sent out to parents Thursday night, Principal Cynthia Nguyen praised staff and students for following procedure during the lockdown during what was a “very difficult situation.”

“We know that students and staff may require additional support. Please know that TDSB social workers will be at the school tomorrow to speak with students who want to speak with someone,” Nguyen wrote.

She said social worker support will also be available virtually and that supports will remain in place for as long as they are needed.