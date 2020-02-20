

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada will review a lower- court decision to grant a new trial to two men accused of plotting to crash a Via Rail train.

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.

Following the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would proceed with a new trial.

However, federal lawyers also exercised a right to seek the Supreme Court 's permission to challenge the appeal- court decision.

As usual, the high court gave no reason today for agreeing to hear the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.