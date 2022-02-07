

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's chief justice says those working in the justice system must continue to build on innovations put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Wagner says “there is no turning back” now that the pandemic has forced the justice system to modernize.

Wagner tells the Canadian Bar Association's annual meeting today that courts across the country have “spared no effort” in adapting to the unprecedented challenge of the public health crisis.

Many courts across the country have allowed participants and observers to join proceedings via videoconference during the pandemic.

Wagner says modernizing the system is not simply intended to minimize disruptions caused by the pandemic.

He says modernization is also about applying those changes “purposefully” to ensure that justice becomes accessible to everyone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.