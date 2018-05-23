

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's highest court is set to hear a closely-watched case today that pits journalists against police and prosecutors.

Vice Media plans to urge the Supreme Court of Canada to overturn a ruling that reporter Ben Makuch give the RCMP materials related to interviews he did with an accused terrorist.

Vice argues that being forced to comply with the order would seriously undermine the ability of journalists to do their jobs in the public interest.

It says the case involves an extraordinary request by police for production of unpublished communications, in the form of text messages between an innocent journalist and a source, for use directly as evidence in a criminal prosecution against the source.

The materials relate to three stories Makuch wrote in 2014 on 22-year-old Farah Shirdon of Calgary, who police charged in absentia with various terrorism-related offences.

The articles were largely based on conversations Makuch had with Shirdon, who was said to be in Iraq, via an online instant messaging app, Kik Messenger.

With court permission, the Mounties sought access to Makuch's screen captures and logs of those chats, but he refused to hand them over.

Both the RCMP and the government argued successfully at two levels of court that access to the chat logs was essential to the ongoing investigation into Shirdon, who may or may not have been killed in an air strike in 2015.

They maintain journalists have no special rights to withhold crucial information.

The lower court decisions have alarmed media and free expression groups, several of which have won permission to intervene in the case.