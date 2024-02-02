The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.

The judgement is expected around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

A mandate letter is given to a cabinet minister after they take office and outlines their responsibilities as well as the premier’s priorities for their file

The CBC requested the 23 letters under freedom-of-information law following the 2018 election, but was denied, with the government citing cabinet exemptions. They argued that releasing the letters publicly would would reveal the substance of deliberations of the premier and his cabinet.

The media outlet appealed to the Ontario information and privacy commissioner, who ordered the release of the letters.

In subsequent appeals, two other provincial courts have dismissed the government’s case, with a justice arguing the letters “do not threaten to divulge cabinet’s deliberative process or its formulation of policies.”

In January 2022, the Ontario government took the appeal to the Supreme Court, who decided to hear the case.

With files from the Canadian Press