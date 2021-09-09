

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada says it won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.

Peter Nygard applied earlier this year to the country's highest court for permission to challenge a Manitoba ruling that denied him bail.

An Appeal Court justice had ruled that Nygard's detention was necessary because of the enormity of the allegations against him.

Nygard is accused by American authorities of using his influence to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

He has denied all the allegations.

Nygard's lawyers have argued that there is inconsistency in how courts decide on incarceration when it comes to extradition hearings.

