

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police have released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle in an Ajax shooting that left a 39-year-old man with critical injuries Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Hibbard Drive at around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his SUV, police said. He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Monday that they believe multiple shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the scene.

On Tuesday police released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle described as a dark-coloured, mid-sized SUV.

Investigators have said they don’t believe the shooting was random, but it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.