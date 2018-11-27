Surveillance footage of suspect vehicle released in Ajax shooting
A dark-coloured SUV being sought in connection with a November, 25, 2018 shooting in Ajax is pictured. (Handout /Durham Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:43PM EST
Durham Regional Police have released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle in an Ajax shooting that left a 39-year-old man with critical injuries Sunday.
Police were called to a home on Hibbard Drive at around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 25.
The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his SUV, police said. He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Monday that they believe multiple shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured vehicle leaving the scene.
On Tuesday police released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle described as a dark-coloured, mid-sized SUV.
Investigators have said they don’t believe the shooting was random, but it may have been a case of mistaken identity.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.